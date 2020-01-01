Krolls East - Serving Everyday 10:30am to 11pm
1658 Main St. - Green Bay, WI map to Krolls East
Welcome to Kroll's East

At Kroll's East our atmosphere is family-friendly from a special kid's menu to a full service bar. Our menu has something for everyone--from the burgers and chili that have made us famous to wraps and specialty salads including taco salad, grilled chicken breast salad, chicken tenders salad, seafood salad and chef salad.

We have hand-breaded lake perch every day and we proudly serve the Broaster brand chicken. Vegetarians love our veggie burgers, and those looking for a light option love our grilled tuna steak. Check out the menu page and find your favorite dish!


